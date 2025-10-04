Trio held for impersonating land owner, selling property worth Rs 2 crore

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police’s Central Crime Branch arrested three persons, including a 32-year-old woman, for impersonating a property owner and forging documents to fraudulently sell a Rs 2 Crore worth property in Keelkattalai near Madipakkam.

Police acted based on a complaint from P Subramani (55) who alleged that his 2,530 sq ft property in Keelkattalai was sold in August this year without his knowledge. Probe revealed that fraudsters had obtained a fraudulent death certificate in Subramani’s name and secured a bogus legal heir certificate to transfer ownership.

The main accused, D Priya (32) of KK Nagar, who impersonated as Subramani’s legal heir, was first arrested in the last week of September. Based on the inputs she provided, the Land Fraud Investigation Wing conducted more investigations and picked up the other accused – Balasundara Arumugam (40) of Zamin Pallavaram, and Solomon Raj (38) of Vanumampet.

Priya had enlisted their help to procure forged certificates from the Revenue department. They were arrested in Tiruchy and Padappai on Saturday and later remanded in judicial custody.