Trio held for demanding bribe from couple in Mogappair

CHENNAI: The police have arrested three persons for threatening and attacking a grocer and his pregnant wife in Mogappair after they refused to pay them monthly "protection money".

Velmurugan and his wife Tamilmathi, residents of Kalaivanar Nagar, run a small provision store in the locality. On Monday night, a gang demanded that Velmurugan pay a monthly bribe of Rs 5,000 to avoid trouble. When the couple refused, the gang threatened and attacked them.

Based on a complaint from the couple, the JJ Nagar police launched an investigation, examined CCTV footage and arrested Vignesh, Dhanush and Surya. Their accomplice is on the run and the search for him is under way. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.