    Post-surgery, the boy’s kidneys recovered, and he continues his schooling online, hoping to return to the classroom soon

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Oct 2025 8:39 AM IST
    Tricky heart transplant saves Chennai teen
    Representative Image (IANS)

    CHENNAI: A 13-year-old boy from an economically weak background in city has successfully recovered after a life-saving heart transplant at the Madras Medical Mission hospital.

    His heart failure had caused his kidneys and liver to shut down, leaving a transplant as his only option. At the critical moment, a donor heart was secured through TRANSTAN.

    Just before the surgery, his heart stopped, raising fears of neurological damage. The procedure, led by Dr Vijit Koshy Cherian, was a success.

    His family, with his father working as a driver, received crucial financial aid from the hospital and a trust.

    Post-surgery, the boy’s kidneys recovered, and he continues his schooling online, hoping to return to the classroom soon.

    DTNEXT Bureau

