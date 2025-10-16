Tricky heart transplant saves Chennai teen

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old boy from an economically weak background in city has successfully recovered after a life-saving heart transplant at the Madras Medical Mission hospital.

His heart failure had caused his kidneys and liver to shut down, leaving a transplant as his only option. At the critical moment, a donor heart was secured through TRANSTAN.

Just before the surgery, his heart stopped, raising fears of neurological damage. The procedure, led by Dr Vijit Koshy Cherian, was a success.

His family, with his father working as a driver, received crucial financial aid from the hospital and a trust.

Post-surgery, the boy’s kidneys recovered, and he continues his schooling online, hoping to return to the classroom soon.