Tree plantation drive begins in all Chennai corporation-run crematoriums

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has been preparing a sketch to plant trees in the unused space on the burial grounds and crematoriums in all 15 zones. Mayor R Priya is expected to start the tree plantation drive on World Environment Day on June 5.

Initiated by Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, trees will be planted every 15-20 feet, along with a drip irrigation facility. Around 250 trees were planted in the Manali burial ground on an experimental basis recently.

“There are around 212 burial facilities in the city, which include crematorium and burial grounds that have vacant space ranging from half-an-acre to 35 acres. We have informed area engineers in all 15 zones to prepare a sketch for each burial ground in the zones. They will mark the excess areas of the burial ground, and adequate steps will be taken to implement the tree plantation,” said the commissioner.

After the mayor begins the plantation drive on June 5, more trees will be planted, and they will be closely monitored for the next one year. “We’re also planning to extend the initiative to parks, apartment spaces and along the roads too,” he added.