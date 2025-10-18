Tree falls on car; two women escape with minor injuries in Nungambakkam

CHENNAI: A morning commute turned dangerous for a family when a rain-weakened "Thoongu Moonji" (Rain Tree) collapsed onto their car on Sterling Avenue in Nungambakkam on Saturday.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 am. According to preliminary reports, the family was traveling in their car (TN 14 U 0378) to T. Nagar when the roadside tree gave way, crashing onto the vehicle.

The impact caused significant damage to the front of the car. P. Bhagyalakshmi, 54, who was seated in the front left passenger seat, sustained a minor head injury. She was promptly transported by a 108 ambulance to the nearby KMC Government Hospital in Kilpauk for treatment. Hospital sources confirmed she is currently receiving care and her condition is stable.

Two other occupants in the car, Bhagyalakshmi's daughter, S. Susanthika, 26, and her son-in-law, Santhosh Kumar, escaped without visible external injuries. However, Susanthika reported experiencing pain following the shock of the incident.

Police personnel, arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation. They confirmed that the tree, which was located on the side of the road, had been completely removed by Corporation workers by 9:55 am. Due to its location, the incident did not cause any major disruption to traffic flow on Sterling Avenue.

Authorities have indicated that heavy rains are likely to have softened the ground, leading to the tree's collapse. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.