Travel card out, NCMC in from Aug 1, announces Metro Rail

CHENNAI: From August 1, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will be fully adapting the Singara Chennai National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and doing away with the existing travel cards.

As per the Metro Rail press note, it has planned to discontinue further top-up of the existing travel cards at all 41 metro stations effective from August 1. Other ticketing systems like QR tickets will continue as before, CMRL noted.

Clarifying on the remaining balance in travel card, the CMRL press note read, "Passengers shall utilise the remaining value in travel card till they get exhausted. And when the card residual value reaches the minimum (less than Rs 50), the card shall be surrendered at Metro station ticketing counters."

Post surrendering the travel card, passengers can obtain the Singara Chennai card as a replacement with zero card cost along with transfer of their deposit and residual value to NCMC for further usage, the note read.