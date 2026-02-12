Travel agent arrested in Chennai for duping clients of Rs 16 lakh

CHENNAI: The Thousand Lights police arrested a travel agent on Wednesday for duping clients of Rs 16.5 lakh.
The arrest was made following complaints from two groups who wanted to facilitate their trips to Thailand and Kashmir, respectively, via Tripss Holidays, the company run by the accused, Rajadurai.
Tamilendran (23) of Madurai claimed that he had approached the accused after coming across his firm on social media. He had paid Rs 7.59 lakh for a 12-member trip to Thailand. The group realised they were conned when they reached Chennai on January 28 for the trip and waited for Rajadurai to arrive with tickets. Rajadurai never showed up with the tickets, and his phone remained switched off.
In the other complaint, Suresh, who runs a tours and travels firm, stated that the accused took Rs 8.8 lakh from him to arrange tickets for a 49-member group trip to Kashmir.
Initial investigation revealed that Rajadurai posted photographs with senior police officers and film celebrities on his social media pages to show himself as credible and lured clients. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.