Travel agent arrested in Chennai for duping clients of Rs 16 lakh

The arrest was made following complaints from two groups who wanted to facilitate their trips to Thailand and Kashmir, respectively, via Tripss Holidays, the company run by the accused, Rajadurai.

Tamilendran (23) of Madurai claimed that he had approached the accused after coming across his firm on social media. He had paid Rs 7.59 lakh for a 12-member trip to Thailand. The group realised they were conned when they reached Chennai on January 28 for the trip and waited for Rajadurai to arrive with tickets. Rajadurai never showed up with the tickets, and his phone remained switched off.