Trash booms to be installed in 3 canals in Tondiarpet for Rs 1.27 cr

CHENNAI: To mitigate flood risks, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has begun clearing plastic and other floating waste from canals in Tondiarpet using trash booms.

The civic body is deploying trash booms in canals to control the flow of plastic into waterways. Such waste often clogs canal inlets, increasing the risk of flooding, especially during the monsoon.

At this stage, the civic body has floated a tender inviting private firms to install trash booms at 8 designated locations across Captain Cotton Canal, Jawahar Canal, and Buckingham Canal, at an estimated cost of ₹1.27 crore. “The trash booms will help trap floating garbage and prevent it from travelling further downstream. The barriers will be set up in a way that guides the waste to one side of the canal, where it can be removed by excavators stationed on the bank,” said a GCC official.

As the booms are intended to be permanent, the barrier units will be anchored to the riverbanks in a fixed orientation to ensure that floating debris is consistently channelled to the shore, the official added.

With the northeast monsoon expected within the next couple of months, the local body has expedited flood mitigation efforts by removing weeds and water hyacinth from canals and waterbodies. The Corporation is also raising canal walls and upgrading storm water drain systems.