Transport Minister SS Sivasankar inaugurates AC rest area at MTC central depot

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar inaugurated summer relief measures for bus drivers and conductors at the MTC's Central Bus Depot on Wednesday and opened an air-conditioned rest area for employees to ensure their comfort during breaks.

As part of the initiative, drivers and conductors will receive buttermilk, ORS, and RO drinking water daily.

To further support bus drivers, the minister said electric fans have been installed inside buses exclusively for them. This initiative aims to help drivers stay comfortable while operating vehicles in the intense summer heat.

Prizes distributed to lucky draw winners

A special lucky draw was organised for passengers who booked their tickets between November 21, 2024, and January 20, 2025, to encourage online ticket reservations. Three winners were selected through the draw, and they received valuable prizes.

The first prize, a two-wheeler, was awarded to K Vishal, while the second prize, an LED smart TV, went to J Manikandan. The winners were felicitated by the minister at a ceremony held at the MTC Central Office.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) have introduced an online ticket reservation system (OTRS) to make long-distance travel on government buses more convenient. Passengers can book their tickets through the official TNSTC website or mobile app up to 90 days in advance. Currently, around 20,000 seats are reserved daily using this system.

The government encourages passengers to take advantage of the online reservation system as booking in advance ensures a smooth journey and provides an opportunity to participate in future lucky draws and special summer travel benefits.