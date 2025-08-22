Transport office staff assaulted by gang of 4 near Maduravoyal

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old manager of transport office was grievously injured after being attacked by a gang near Maduravoyal on Wednesday night.

The victim, Ajith (30), worked at a transport company on the Vanagaram toll plaza service road.

Police said he was walking home to his residence in Janaki Nagar, Maduravoyal, when the incident happened.

Police sources said that four unidentified men arrived on two bikes and suddenly attacked Ajith with knives and fled the scene. Passersby noticed Ajith lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment