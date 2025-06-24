Transgender Bharatanatyam dancers find their stage

CHENNAI: Rekha had always dreamed of learning dance as a child. Echoing her is Vaishnavi, who smiles and adds, “It was my dream too. Well, I have many dreams, but one of them was always to learn Bharatanatyam.” Rekha and Vaishnavi are two strong voices from Chennai’s transgender community. Though it took them years to find the right space and support, both are now learning Bharatanatyam under the guidance of renowned dancer Shanmuga Sundaram.

This Pride Month, as conversations around the LGBTQI+ community gain visibility, their stories offer a glimpse into how transgender individuals are making space for themselves in a classical art form that has long been seen as traditional and exclusive.

Vaishnavi is Tamil Nadu’s first transgender auto driver and even as she steers her vehicle through North Madras, her heart still holds her childhood dream. “As a child, I would watch dancers in temples and imagine myself one day dressing up like them and dancing in front of a huge crowd. I was fascinated to learn that Bharatanatyam is a classical dance from Tamil Nadu. But I didn’t know where to learn it or how. I didn’t have any opportunities. I loved the dance, but I wasn’t sure if the dance wanted me!”

She goes on to explain how transitioning involves not just a shift in identity, but also physical changes – surgeries, hormone treatments, and emotional challenges. “We also have to work to earn money, while facing the judgment of society. But Natyam (dance) makes us calm. Having a teacher like Shanmuga sir helped us learn the form with care and respect. He understands our physical limits and mental states and teaches us with great sensitivity.”

For transgender adults, even simple movements in Bharatanatyam, like sitting down and standing up in rhythm, can be difficult. “Our bodies have gone through transformation. It’s not easy to learn Bharatanatyam, but we are passionate. We don’t let the difficulty hold us back. If we can’t do it the first day, we’ll try again the next day,” she says.

Rekha agrees. “People often ask us, ‘Why Bharatanatyam? Why not some other dance?’ Bharatanatyam is not just an art form - it expresses devotion, identity and emotion and requires discipline. We aim to break the idea that this is a privileged art only meant for some. We wanted to show that even transgender people can dance with grace.”

Both women consider themselves lucky to have found Shanmuga Sundaram. Many others were unwilling to teach them, even after their transition. “When I was in Class 6, I knew I felt different. I had feminine traits and wanted to dance. But coming from a rural

part of Madurai, my family believed Bharatanatyam was only for girls. They feared that if they allowed me to pursue dance, I would become even more feminine,” says Rekha.

After moving to Chennai and undergoing surgery, she struggled to find someone ready to teach her. “Most teachers wouldn’t take us seriously. But Shanmuga sir did. He broke the stereotype and dared to teach a group of transgender students for free. If you ask any of us, learning dance has always been a dream. We just never had the opportunity.”

She points out how companies only conduct sensitisation workshops in June. “Why just one month? We want sensitisation and equality all year round - in education, employment, everywhere. We’re still fighting to be accepted.”

Vaishnavi adds that when cisgender people might need ten classes to master a step, she and others like her may need fifteen or more. “We’ve been excluded so many times. We always feel we have to prove ourselves. But now, we’re focused and learning something we truly love.”

Their respect for Shanmuga Sundaram runs deep. “He planted the seeds of confidence in us. There’s so much peace and understanding in our class. There are no egos. It’s teamwork. We’ve been guided thoughtfully and beautifully,” Vaishnavi says.

She hopes more dance teachers step forward. “If there are teachers who can guide us in other forms like Kuchipudi or Kathak, we’ll learn them too. The issue isn’t willingness; we’re ready. But we need teachers with patience, who can understand us and our needs.

Rekha dreams of creating a dance group with fellow transgender dancers. “I want to become an expert and teach others from my community for free. That’s how we uplift our people. Ten years from now, I hope to be doing that.”

For Shanmuga Sundaram, teaching is his way of giving back to the art that shaped his life. “Many trans people want to learn Bharatanatyam, but it’s expensive. They don’t have the means. Even if someone provides a space for them to practice, there are still costs for costumes, makeup, and musicians. And they’re already struggling to earn a living. I’m taking free classes for 12 students right now.”

He recalls how one of his students called another dance school to enquire. “They said she could come. But when they saw her in person and realised she was transgender, they turned her away. This attitude needs to change,” says the dancer.

He believes the potential is there, but society needs to create space. “They’re passionate and sincere. When you see them dance, you understand that. They just need the right guidance and support, and they can achieve anything,” shares Shanmuga Sundaram.