Transformer explosion triggers fire, hundreds face power cut in Chromepet

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Chromepet after a transformer exploded on Monday morning with a loud noise, causing a fire and major power outage in the area.

Around 8 am on Wednesday, the transformer located on the first street of New Colony exploded. According to residents, there are two transformers set up close to each other, one of which has been leaking oil for the past few days. They put up a fence around the transformers and warned the residents not to dump garbage underneath the transformer, but to no avail.

Officials suspect that the leaked oil and garbage together caused the fire after the transformer burst. The residents immediately alerted the Fire Service and police. A team from Tambaram Fire and Rescue station rushed to the spot and put out the fire after battling for over 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, electricity board officials were also informed, and the power supply was disconnected in the area. Electricity board officials came to the spot and started work to remove the damaged unit and replace it with a new transformer by evening.

Due to the incident, power supply was cut off in the area, which affected more than 800 houses, shops, and offices across 25 streets in New Colony in the morning.

V Santhanam, a social activist from Chromepet, said proper maintenance work should be done during scheduled power shutdowns. He also stressed that the public should avoid dumping garbage near transformers, which increases the risk of fire.