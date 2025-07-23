Transformer bursts in Chromepet, fire erupts due to oil leak and garbage

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Chromepet after a transformer exploded on Wednesday morning with a loud noise, causing a fire and major power outage in the area.

On Wednesday, around 8 am, the transformer located on the first street of New Colony exploded. The residents said that there are two transformers located close to each other, and one of the transformers has been leaking oil for the past few days. The activists kept a fence around the transformers and warned the residents not to dumb garbage underneath the transformer, but the locals continued throwing waste near them.

The leaked oil and garbage together caused the fire after the transformer burst with a loud noise. The residents immediately alerted the fire and police departments. The Tambaram Fire and Rescue team rushed to the spot and put out the fire after battling it for over 30 minutes. Electricity board officials were also informed, and the power supply was disconnected in the area.

The damaged transformer was destroyed in the fire. The officials from the electricity board visited the spot and have started to remove the damaged unit and replace it with a new transformer by evening. Due to the incident, the power supply was cut off in more than 800 houses, shops, and offices across 25 streets in New Colony in the morning.

Social activist V. Santhanam from Chromepet mentioned that proper maintenance work should be done during scheduled power shutdowns. He also stressed the point that the public should avoid dumping garbage near transformers, which increases the risk of fire accidents.