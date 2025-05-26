Trans person arrested for murder of platform dweller in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old trans person has been arrested on murder charges in connection with the death of a platform dweller in New Washermenpet.

On May 23, a police team from New Washermenpet were alerted about a man lying unconscious after which police moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

The deceased was identified as John Basha (39), a platform dweller. Basha's body was moved to the Government Stanley hospital for post-mortem and a case of unnatural death was registered.

Meanwhile, preliminary post-mortem results suggested that Basha was brutally attacked and injuries on his neck which suggested that he might have been murdered.

Probe revealed that on May 22 night, Basha was in an inebriated state when he got into a tussle with the trans person, A Malaika (38) and the latter walked away. The next morning, when they met, argument escalated and the transgender person had assaulted Basha repeatedly. After he fell, Malaika trampled on Basha's neck leading to his death and fled the scene.

New Washermenpet Police booked Malaika on murder charges and arrested her on Sunday.