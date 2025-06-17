Trans minor among 2 held for beating alleged molester to death on Marina beach

CHENNAI: Two persons, including a 17-year-old trans person, were arrested for allegedly beating up a 50-year-old man to death in Marina Beach on Sunday.

Venkatesan, found unconscious with severe head injuries near the Nethaji statue, was moved to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Police perused CCTV footage, which showed Venkatesan getting into an altercation with two individuals. Police traced the auto driver Rakesh (25), of Royapettah, and trans person of Triplicane.

Probe revealed that both were on the beach talking, and when Rakesh went off to attend nature's call, Venkatesan attempted to sexually harass the trans person, who resisted and attacked him with a stone.

On seeing the commotion, Rakesh joined the assault, and they fatally attacked Venkatesan and fled the scene.