Trains on the Salem - Arakonnam route cancelled temporarily due to operational reasons
CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the cancellation of trains on the Salem - Arakkonam route until further notice.
Accordingly, Train no. 16087 Arakkonam to Salem MEMU Express used to operate 5 days a week (except Saturday and Sunday).
The train leaves Arakonam at 5:15 am and reaches Salem junction at 10:50 am. This train is cancelled until further notice due to operational reasons.
In return direction, Train no. 16088 Salem to Arakonam MEMU Express that would leave Salem Junction at 5:15 am and reach Arakonam at 10:50 am stands cancelled.
