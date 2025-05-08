Trains on the Salem - Arakonnam route cancelled temporarily due to operational reasons

Begin typing your search...

    8 May 2025
    CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the cancellation of trains on the Salem - Arakkonam route until further notice.

    Accordingly, Train no. 16087 Arakkonam to Salem MEMU Express used to operate 5 days a week (except Saturday and Sunday).

    The train leaves Arakonam at 5:15 am and reaches Salem junction at 10:50 am. This train is cancelled until further notice due to operational reasons.

    In return direction, Train no. 16088 Salem to Arakonam MEMU Express that would leave Salem Junction at 5:15 am and reach Arakonam at 10:50 am stands cancelled.

