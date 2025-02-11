Training on movement journalism for SC/ST students until Feb 17 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Bringing representation of students from marginalised communities to the fore in the field of journalism and media, the Centre for Social Justice and Equity (CSJE), under the Madras School of Social Work (MSSW), has begun a week-long ‘movement journalism’ training for 20 students from Tamil Nadu.

CSJE was established by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department to conduct various capacity-building training and empowerment events focused solely on students from marginalised communities.

As part of which, CSJE on Monday inaugurated a week-long workshop on movement journalism that focused on students belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) communities.

The workshop will be conducted till February 17 at the centre in Chennai.

As many as 130 students had applied from across TN, from which 20 were shortlisted.

These candidates are either pursuing a degree programme, or have completed under graduation (UG) or post-graduation (PG).

“Most of them undergoing training are students. But, we’ve also chosen a few candidates who have completed UG/PG degrees but are keen on developing journalism skills,” said a senior staff at CSJE.

Explaining the concept of ‘movement journalism’, and the focus of the work, the CSJE senior staff said, “Candidates brainstorm on how stories are reported from their own communities, and how it would inspire action and amplify marginalised voices.”

Besides this workshop, students in CSJE are also trained on language and skill development. They’re trained in English and foreign languages, also on technical, research and software skills.

Meanwhile, the centre is also conducting events on common burial grounds and touring exhibitions on anti-caste education among others.