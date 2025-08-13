Train services cancelled between Ponneri, Kavaraipettai stations on August 16, 18

CHENNAI: Several EMU and MEMU trains are fully and partially cancelled as part of ongoing engineering works between Ponneri and Kavaraipettai railway stations from 11.10 am to 3.10 pm on August 16 and 18 (Saturday and Monday), said a communique issued by Southern Railway.

Chennai Beach- Gummidipundi EMU leaving Beach station at 9.40 am, 12.40 pm, and 1.05 pm, Moore Market Complex (MMC) – Sullurupeta EMU leaving MMC at 10.15 am and 12.10 pm, Moore Market Complex- Gummidipundi EMU leaving MMC at 10.30 am and 11.35 am, Sullurupeta-Nellore MEMU leaving Sullurupeta at 3.50 pm are fully cancelled during the maintenance time.

Moore Market Complex-Avadi MEMU local leaving MMC at 11.40 pm, Gummidipundi-Chennai Beach local leaving Gummidipundi at 10.55 am, Gummidipundi-MMC leaving Gummidipundi at 12 pm, 2.30 pm, and 3.15 pm, Sullurupeta-Moore Market Complex EMU leaving Sullurupeta at 1.15 pm, 3:10 pm, and 9 pm, Nellore-Sullurupeta MEMU leaving Nellore at 6.45 pm are also cancelled Saturday and Monday.

Chengalpattu-Gummidipundi EMU leaving Chengalpattu at 9.55 am is partially cancelled between Beach and Gummidipundi. Gummidipundi-Tambaram EMU leaving Gummidipundi at 3 pm is partially cancelled between Gummidipundi and Beach.

Due to the cancellations, passenger specials will be operated between MMC and Ponneri leaving MMC at 10.30 am, MMC and Minjur, leaving MMC at 11.35 am, Beach and Ponneri leaving Beach at 12.40 pm, Ponneri-MMC, leaving Ponneri at 12.18 pm, Minjur-MMC, leaving Minjur at 2.59 pm, Ponneri-MMC, leaving Ponneri at 3.33 pm would be operated on Saturday and Monday, added the release.