Train from Chennai to Vijayawada rescheduled; check dates here
Train will be rescheduled due to fixed time corridor block approved for facilitating engineering works over various sections in Chennai Division.
CHENNAI: Train 12712 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Vijayawada Pinakini superfast express scheduled to leave Central station at 2.05 pm on July 3, 10 and 17 will be rescheduled to leave the station at 3.35 pm (late by 90 minutes) due to fixed time corridor block approved for facilitating engineering works over various sections in Chennai Division.
