CHENNAI: Several EMUs operated between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu will be fully cancelled and a few EMUs partially cancelled due to line block permitted in Chennai Egmore – Villupuram section at Singaperumal Koil Yard from 9.30 am to 1 pm on July 11.

Chengalpattu – Gummidipoondi EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 9.55 am, 10.40 am, 11 am, 11.30 am, 12 pm and 1.10 pm on July 11 will be fully cancelled.

Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 8.31 am, 9.02 am, 9.31 am, 9.51 am and 10.56 am will be partially cancelled between Singaperumalkoil and Chengalpattu on July 11.

Kancheepuram - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Kanchipuram at 9.30 am on July 11 will be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Chennai Beach.

Due to the EMU train cancellation, passenger specials will be operated from Kattangulathur to Gummidipundi, Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu to Chennai Beach today, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.