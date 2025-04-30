Trafficked Jharkhand minor girl rescued from Chennai bizman’s house

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old girl, reportedly trafficked from Jharkhand and forced to work as a domestic labourer in a businessman's residence in Perumbakkam, has been rescued.

Following her failure in the Class X board examination, the trafficker had persuaded the girl's parents to send her to Chennai under the pretext of continuing her education while also working to support the family financially, a preliminary inquiry revealed.

The girl, a native of Jerodh village in Jharkhand's Giridih district, was approached by a trafficker who convinced her father, Sukhu Murmu, to send her to Chennai early this month. “The person promised the family that the girl would be allowed to continue her studies while earning an income. She also assured the father that the family would receive Rs 11,000 per month as wages,” said a member of the rescue team, quoting the girl's statement.

Falling prey to the false promise, the girl's father sent her with the trafficker to the city. However, upon her arrival in Chennai on April 15, she was compelled to work as a domestic help for a family of three, said sources involved in the rescue operation on Tuesday evening.

Since arriving in Chennai, the girl was reportedly forced to work long hours, from 6 am onwards, handling various household chores including washing utensils and clothes, cleaning, and caring for the employer's child.

“Unable to withstand the long working hours, she fell ill a few days ago and contacted a relative by phone, pleading to be taken back. A complaint was then made to the child helpline, and we acted swiftly to rescue her,” the official added.

Following the complaint, the Perumbakkam police registered a case against Terrance, a businessman and resident of Srivarathapuram, Perumbakkam, under Section 146 of the BNS Act, read with Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

He has been charged with unlawful compulsory labour and cruelty to a child. The girl has been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee in Kancheepuram district, per procedure.