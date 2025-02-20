Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 Feb 2025 11:48 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-20 07:08:58  )
    Traffic snarls at Elephant Gate bridge in Chennai; commuters express anger
    Visuals from the spot 

    CHENNAI: After being opened months ago, the Elephant Gate Bridge in Chennai is still facing heavy traffic.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, school and college students are struggling to reach their destinations due to the traffic.

    People in North Chennai are complaining about the traffic at Elephant Gate, which is making it difficult for employees to get to work.

    Commuters are requesting that widening the bridge would reduce traffic and make travel easier.

    Online Desk

