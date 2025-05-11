Traffic diversions on ECR from noon ahead of PMK’s Chithirai full moon Vanniyar Youth Conference

CHENNAI: Tambaram City Police have announced traffic diversions along East Coast Road (ECR) in connection with the Chithirai full moon Vanniyar Youth Conference organised by the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) scheduled at Thiruvidanthai near Mahabalipuram on May 11, 2025, Sunday.

Police said that the diversion will be effective from 12 noon till 10 pm on Sunday. Accordingly, the outgoing vehicles coming from Chennai city and going towards Mamallapuram will be diverted at Akkarai junction via KK salai- Sholinganallur junction- OMR- Padur-towards Kovalam to reach their destination.

Motorists are requested to cooperate with the police and follow the signs and diversions to ensure safety and the smooth traffic flow.