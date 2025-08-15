Traffic diversions on Anna Salai, starting August 16; check details here

CHENNAI: To facilitate the construction of a major 3.2-kilometre elevated flyover on Mount Road (Anna Salai), the city traffic police will implement significant temporary traffic diversions near Teynampet starting this weekend.

Saidapet to Anna flyover: Vehicles travelling from Saidapet on Anna Salai towards the Anna flyover must take a left turn at the Anna Salai-Eldams Road junction. Proceed via Thyagaraya Road, MaPoSi junction, take a right turn onto North Boag Road. Go via Vijayaraghava Road junction to take a right turn onto Vijayaraghava Road to re-join Anna Salai.

Anna Salai to T Nagar: Vehicles on Anna Salai heading towards T Nagar can take a right turn at the Anna Salai-Eldams Road junction onto Thyagaraya Road to reach their destination.

T Nagar to Anna Salai: Vehicles approaching from T Nagar intending to reach Anna Salai must take a left turn at the MaPoSi junction on Thyagaraya Road. Proceed via Vijayaraghava Road to reach Anna Salai.

South Boag Road restrictions: Vehicles from South Boag Road will not be permitted to take a right turn at the MaPoSi junction. Instead, they must proceed straight onto North Boag Road, then continue to Vijayaraghava Road to access Anna Salai.

Anna flyover to Vijayaraghava Road: Vehicles coming from the Anna flyover direction on Anna Salai will not be allowed to take a right turn onto Vijayaraghava Road.

The State Highways Department and Chennai Traffic Police urge all motorists to cooperate with these temporary arrangements, follow the sign-posted diversions carefully, and exercise caution while navigating the construction zone. Motorists can contact the Chennai Traffic Police control room for further assistance or clarification. Plan your journeys in advance and allow extra travel time during this period.