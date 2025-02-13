Traffic diversions issued in Nandanam ahead of musician Deva's concert; check details

CHENNAI: The city traffic police issued traffic diversions on Saturday due to musician Deva's concert at the YMCA grounds, Nandanam.

Autos and cabs (yellow boarded vehicles) with the event spectators will reach the venue only via Chamier’s Road, Gandhi Mandapam Road and Lotus Colony 2nd Street (Nandanam Extn.).

Vehicles from the north will follow the same route.

Vehicles from Saidapet will proceed via Nandanam Junction, take a U-turn at Chamiers Road, and reach their destination via Lotus Colony.

Only VVIP pass holders will be allowed at the YMCA main entrance on Anna Salai.

Only vehicles of the artists for the event will be allowed through the Cosmopolitan Club Road entrance.

Commercial vehicles will be restricted in Anna Salai from 2 pm onwards.

Spectators are requested to use public transportation.