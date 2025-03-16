Traffic diversions in Villivakkam on March 16 for Metro Rail works

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) announced traffic diversions to facilitate the upcoming Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) works. Villivakkam MTC bus depot was earlier shifted near to ICF Junction due to CMRL works. Traffic movement will be closed on Sunday at 10 am on Reddy Street and South Mada Street in Villivakkam. Only footpath will be provided for pedestrian movements, said a statement from the police.

This apart, a traffic modification will be implemented on Sunday. As per this, vehicles coming from Padi flyover at MTH Road - Sivan Kovil Street junction will take left turn towards Sivan Kovil West Mada Street, Baliamman Kovil Street, right turn Perumal Kovil North Street and Mettu Street to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from ICF junction at MTH Road – Sivan Kovil Street junction will take right turn towards Sivan Kovil West Mada Street, Baliamman Koil Street, Perumal Kovil North Mada Street to reach their destination, added the release.