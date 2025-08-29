Traffic diversions in Besant Nagar for Velankanni Church golden jubilee celebrations

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has announced a series of traffic diversions in the Besant Nagar area to facilitate the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Annai Velankanni Church. The festivities will commence with a flag hoisting ceremony on Friday, August 29, 2025, and continue until September 8, 2025.

The diversions will be implemented as necessary on key dates: August 29, August 31, September 1, September 7, and September 8, 2025.

According to the official press note, the following traffic changes will be in effect:

· Vehicles travelling from the Thiru-Vi-Ka Bridge and S.V. Patel Road towards Besant Avenue and the Besant Nagar Bus Terminus will be restricted from the Aavin Park (ML Park). Instead, these vehicles must use L.B. Road to reach their destinations.

· There will be a complete restriction on vehicles moving towards the Annai Velankanni Church from the junction of 7th Avenue and M.G. Road.

Diversions for MTC Buses:

· Towards Besant Nagar Bus Terminus: MTC buses from M.L. Park will not be allowed on Besant Avenue. They will be diverted via L.B. Road, taking a left onto Shasthri Nagar 1st Avenue, a right onto Shasthri Nagar 1st Main Road, a left onto M.G. Road, and finally a left onto Besant Nagar 1st Main Road to access the terminus.

· From Bus Terminus towards Thiruvanmiyur/Adyar: Buses departing from the Besant Nagar Bus Terminus will be diverted via Besant Nagar 1st Avenue and Shasthri Nagar 1st Avenue. They will then take a left onto Shasthri Nagar 1st Main Road, a right onto M.G. Road, and proceed to L.B. Road to continue their route.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has urged all motorists to cooperate with officials on duty to ensure smooth traffic flow and the safe conduct of the religious celebrations. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and expect delays on the specified dates.