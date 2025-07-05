Traffic diversions announced in Old Washermenpet from July 7; check details

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions in Old Washermenpet to facilitate storm water drain works on Tiruvottiyur High (TH) Road from Sir Theagaraya College to the Cemetery Road junction on TH Road.

The diversions will be implemented from Monday (July 7). MTC buses and heavy vehicles coming from Mint will be diverted at TH Road Cemetery Road junction towards Cemetery Road, MS Koil Street, SN Chetty Road and Jeevarathinam Salai to reach TH Road Apollo Hospital junction.

Two-wheelers and LMV vehicles from Mint can proceed towards TH Road as usual to reach the Apollo Hospital junction.

All vehicles from Apollo Hospital junction can proceed towards TH Road to reach Mint in the regular route.