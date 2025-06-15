Traffic diversions announced in Kundrathur municipality; check details here

CHENNAI: In view of the increasing traffic congestion within Kundrathur municipality, Tambaram City Police has made changes in traffic to ease traffic flow, which came into effect from Sunday (June 15).

Vehicles from Poonamallee to Kundrathur bus station and Pallavaram must turn left at Shanthi Jewellers, proceed via Amman Kovil Road, turn right at the bus station and turn left again. Vehicles heading to Pallavaram should take the same route and turn left near the EB Office.

Vehicles from Pallavaram to Kundrathur should turn left near Theradi and proceed to the bus station. Vehicles from Pallavaram to Poonamallee and Porur must turn right opposite Theradi, pass through the bus station and Bazaar Road, and proceed to Kollaicheri, Poonamallee, and Porur.

Vehicles from Kundrathur bus stand to Pallavaram should take Theradi, Bazaar Road, turn right near Shanthi Jewellers, go via Amman Kovil Road, and turn left near the EB Office.