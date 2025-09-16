Traffic diversions announced for Tirupati Thirukudai procession in Chennai

CHENNAI: In anticipation of the large number of devotees expected for the Tirupati Thirukudai road walk procession on Wednesday, the city traffic police have announced a detailed plan of traffic modifications to ensure a smooth flow of the event and minimize congestion.

The procession will necessitate the regulation of vehicular movement across several key roads in the city. Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly and cooperate with traffic personnel.

The following major diversions will be in effect:

1. From 8am: There will be no vehicular movement allowed on NSC Bose Road, Mint Road, and all connecting roads until the procession crosses Wall Tax Road. Alternative route: Motorists are advised to use EVR Salai, Rajaji Salai, Wall Tax Road, Basin Bridge Road, and Prakasam Salai.

2. From 3 pm: Vehicular movement will be prohibited on Walltax Road and its connecting roads until the procession crosses the Elephant Gate Bridge.

Alternative route: Commuters can use Basin Bridge Road, Mint via Prakasam Salai, Rajaji Salai, EVR Salai, Muthuswamy Road, and Rajaji Road.

Additionally, specific point diversions will be implemented as the procession progresses:

· At Demelows Point: Vehicles from Choolai Roundabout will be diverted towards Choolai High Road & Raja Muthiah Salai.

· At Choolai Roundana: Vehicles from Mosque Point will be diverted at V.H. Road and Sydenhams Road junction towards Vepery High Road.

· At Choolai High Road: Vehicles from Narayana Guru Salai will be diverted at Hunters Road Junction towards EVK Sampath Road.

· At Avadhana Papiya Road: Vehicles from the AP Road and PB Road junction will be diverted towards Doveton.

· At Perambur Barracks Road: Vehicles from Doveton Junction heading towards Perambur Barracks Road will be diverted towards Narayana Guru Salai.

· At Ottery Bridge: Vehicles from the Millers Road and Bricklin Road junction will be diverted towards Purasawalkam High Road.

· At Konnur One Point: Diversions will be in place from Otteri Bridge towards Cooks Road, from ICF Junction towards New Avadi Road, and from MVT Road & V.P. Colony Junction towards V.P. Colony (South).