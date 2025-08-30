Traffic diversion plan for Ganesh Chaturthi immersion on Sunday

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has released a detailed traffic advisory to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles during the Ganesh Chaturthi idol immersion processions scheduled for Sunday.

With a large number of devotees expected to carry idols from across the city to the beach for immersion, significant traffic disruptions are anticipated, particularly along the coastal routes. The designated immersion points are Srinivasapuram (Mylapore), Palkalai Nagar (Thiruvanmiyur), Fishing Harbour (New Washermenpet), and the Popular Weigh Bridge (Thiruvottiyur).

To manage the expected congestion, the police will implement the following key diversions based on real-time traffic conditions:

· Motorists on the Santhome High Road near Triplicane should expect significant delays. Alternate routes will be signposted, guiding vehicles through a network of streets including R.K. Salai, V.M. Street, and Luz Junction before returning to R.K. Mutt Road.

· Traffic originating from Adyar and heading towards Santhome will be redirected via R.K. Mutt Road, St. Mary's Road, and Royapettah High Road.

· Access will be temporarily restricted at the Rathna Cafe junction whenever processions are crossing. Vehicles from the Zam Bazaar Police Station area will be diverted onto Johnny John Khan Road instead.

· Similarly, when processions cross Triplicane High Road (T.H. Road), vehicles from the Ice House junction will not be allowed towards Rathna Cafe and will be redirected via Besant Road and Kamarajar Salai.

· To facilitate the event, only vehicles carrying idols for immersion will be permitted on the Loop Road between the Lighthouse and the Srinivasapuram immersion point.

· A broad restriction will be in place for all commercial vehicles within a 10-kilometer radius of all immersion points across the city.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance, expect delays in the affected areas.