Traffic diversion in and around Anna Salai to be in place till May 4

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) which had announced traffic diversions on a trial basis for three days on Anna Salai from April 20 to April 22 to facilitate the construction work of proposed four-lane elevated corridor on GST road, said that the diversions will be in place till May 4.

The highways department is handling the project on GST Road from Teynampet to Saidapet.

According to an official release, All vehicles coming from Teynampet towards Saidapet will be diverted via Cenotaph Road - Turnbulls Junction - right turn towards Chamiers Road (Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Devar Road) - Nandanam Junction - and left/right turn towards Anna Salai to reach their destination.

All vehicles coming from Saidapet towards Chamiers Road will be restricted. Instead, these vehicles will proceed via Anna Salai - Cenotaph Road and then Chamiers Road to reach their destination.

GKM Bridge will be made as a one- way entry from Cenotaph Road and there will be no entry for vehicles coming from Gandhimandapam road. Similarly, Rathna nagar main road also will be a one way entry from Cenotaph road and there will be no entry from Anna Salai.

From Anna Salai, entry will be allowed from Cenotaph 1st street, but no entry from Cenotaph 1st main road.

Vehicles coming from Kotturpuram towards Teynampet via Cenotaph road will be restricted. Instead, they will have to take left towards GKM Flyover Service Road Turnbulls junction and proceed towards Chamiers road - Nandanam Junction - Anna Salai to reach their destination.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, Anna Salai, Cenotaph Road, Chamiers Road and the surrounding one-way loop roads will be declared as No parking zones, the release added.