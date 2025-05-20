Traffic diversion at Gandhi Mandapam junction from May 21; trial measures to ease congestion introduced

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has been coming up with various traffic flow improvement measures.

Now, as an initiative to decongest traffic flow at Gandhi Mandapam junction, the following traffic modification have been proposed and will be implement on a trial basis from May 21 (Wednesday).

* All vehicles including MTC buses coming from Raj Bhavan towards Madhya Kailash on Sardar Patel Road will ply only on Gandhi Mandapam (IIT) fly over.

* Vehicles entering Gandhi Mandapam service road will take compulsory left turn at Gandhi Mandapam junction and are not allowed to proceed straight (towards Madhya Kailash).

* To enable these changes, CLRI Bus stop has been shifted little ahead towards Adyar from the existing location.

⁠

General public are requested to cooperate.