Begin typing your search...

    Traffic congestion on MGR Road in Taramani causes inconvenience to commuters

    Vehicles were lined up for a distance of nearly 2 kilometers and remained stuck for over an hour.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 April 2025 1:33 PM IST
    Traffic congestion on MGR Road in Taramani causes inconvenience to commuters
    X

    Visual from the spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: MGR Road in Taramani has been experiencing severe traffic congestion, causing major inconvenience to commuters under the scorching sun.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the traffic jam was caused by a stranded car and bus near the Chennai Metro Rail construction site.

    As a result, vehicles were lined up for a distance of nearly 2 kilometers and remained stuck for over an hour.

    traffic congestionTaramaniSummer
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X