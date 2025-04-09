Begin typing your search...
Traffic congestion on MGR Road in Taramani causes inconvenience to commuters
Vehicles were lined up for a distance of nearly 2 kilometers and remained stuck for over an hour.
CHENNAI: MGR Road in Taramani has been experiencing severe traffic congestion, causing major inconvenience to commuters under the scorching sun.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the traffic jam was caused by a stranded car and bus near the Chennai Metro Rail construction site.
As a result, vehicles were lined up for a distance of nearly 2 kilometers and remained stuck for over an hour.
