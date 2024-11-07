Begin typing your search...

    7 Nov 2024 3:39 PM IST
    Traffic congestion in Chennai due to rain, gas pipeline work
    Traffic congestion at GST Road (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: Traffic was disrupted on Thursday afternoon on GST Road and Chengalpattu-Velachery road due to rainfall and gas pipeline installation works.

    Meanwhile, the Chengalpattu-Velachery road is also experiencing traffic congestion due to ongoing gas pipeline installation works.

    School and college students are facing disruptions due to the traffic congestion.

