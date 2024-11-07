Traffic congestion in Chennai due to rain, gas pipeline work

CHENNAI: Traffic was disrupted on Thursday afternoon on GST Road and Chengalpattu-Velachery road due to rainfall and gas pipeline installation works.

Chennai and its suburban areas experiencing rainfall due to a cyclonic circulation over the south Bay of Bengal, which led to traffic congestion on GST Road on November 7.

Meanwhile, the Chengalpattu-Velachery road is also experiencing traffic congestion due to ongoing gas pipeline installation works.

School and college students are facing disruptions due to the traffic congestion.