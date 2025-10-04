Traffic authorities crack down on private bus operators who operate inside congested city routes

CHENNAI: Despite the Madras High Court giving out a clear directive, many private buses continue to operate within congested central areas of the city causing a lot of chaos and traffic snarls.

According to a report in The Times of India, one can see private buses randomly zipping in and out of densely populated areas like Vadapalani, Ashok Nagar, Guindy, Taramani and Perungudi, which is a clear violation of the court's order that restricts buses from picking up or dropping off passengers due to traffic concerns on GST Road. It may be recalled that the court had also ruled against online booking and listing random boarding points.

While operators from Koyambedu were given a small leeway that allowed them to start trips from the depots, they were directed to use the Chennai Bypass and pick up passengers only at the Porur Toll Plaza in an effort to avoid 100-Feet Road. However, it has become a common sight for many buses to ignoring these regulations and instead cut directly through the city and operate via 100-Feet Road into Guindy and then travel through Anna Salai and Sardar Patel Road to pick up passengers at unauthorised pickup points.

Passengers also complained that these buses blindly bypassed the Porur stop and connected directly to the GST Road through the Pallavaram–Thoraipakkam radial road. Meanwhile, the government plan to allocate land near Mudichur for relocating private bus garages from Koyambedu has not seen the light of day.

Responding to allegations, members attached to the omnibus association stated that they were not aware of these issues and promised to investigate it. Similarly in connection with the issue, traffic authorities confirmed that despite repeated discussions and warnings to private bus operators, they continue to violate the norms. In a shocking revelation, traffic officials said that they have collected nearly Rs 2 crores as fine for these violations in just the past few days.