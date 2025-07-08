Traders held for selling fake electrical wires, voltage regulators in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Intellectual Property Enforcement Unit of Tamil Nadu Police arrested a trader from Rajasthan for buying and selling fake voltage regulators mimicking popular brands.

The team had received a complaint regarding the sale of fake electrical wires under the brand name of leading company, Polycab and conducted a raid in Sowcarpet.

During the raid, they found Ful Singh (26), Bhagwat Singh (22) and Farooq Khan (23) from Rajasthan selling fake polycab wires, which they had bought in Delhi. Fake products worth Rs 96,500 were seized from them.

In another incident, the Chennai unit received another complaint regarding the sale of fake voltage regulators of the leading company, Kirloskar brand. The unit conducted a raid in Parrys and found that Deepak (48) of Rajasthan was selling fake Kirloskar voltage regulators, which he had procured from. Fake products worth Rs 52,000 were seized from him.