Tourists including women attack security guard at Mahabalipuram shopping mall, arrested

MAHABALIPURAM: Four tourists, including two women, attacked a security guard who asked them to park their car in the designated area. In the video of the attack that went viral, the guard is seen being verbally abused and assaulted by the attackers, who escaped from the spot immediately afterwards.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident happened at the Five Rathas shopping mall in Mahabalipuram. The victim was identified as Ezhumalai, the security guard hired by shopkeepers to manage parking arrangements at the mall.

Officials said he directed the tourists to park their car in the designated area. The tourists refused to comply with his instructions and even tried to intimidate him by taking the car forward despite him standing in front to intercept them.

This led to a confrontation, and a woman who got down from the car tried to slap him. Soon, the other family members including a middle-aged man and a young woman joined the fracas. The latter kicked Ezhumalai and he retaliated by slapping her, and the scene turned to chaos after the whole family, now including a young man, assaulted him, the report added.

Following Ezhumalai’s complaint, the Mamallapuram police registered a case against the tourists, charging them with multiple offences, including attempted murder with a vehicle, assault in a public place, and verbal abuse. The tourists were later arrested.