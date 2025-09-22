Tourist from Chennai dies while snorkeling in Thailand

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old city resident died of sudden breathing difficulty while on a company-sponsored trip to Thailand.

The deceased, Divakar, lived on Mandaiamman Koil Main Street in Adambakkam and worked for a private firm in Nungambakkam. He is survived by his wife and a son studying in class 9. As part of its annual overseas tour, the company had taken employees to Thailand, and Divakar left Chennai with his colleagues on September 15.

According to company representatives, Divakar developed acute breathing trouble while snorkelling to view coral reefs and tropical fish in the deep sea. Colleagues rescued him and administered first aid before rushing him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The news of Divakar's sudden death in Thailand left the family in shock. Company officials have assured them that arrangements were being made to bring his body back from Thailand. Meanwhile, Divakar's relatives have appealed to both the Centre and State governments to intervene and ensure repatriation of his mortal remains without delay.