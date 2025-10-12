Top customs officials shunted out from Chennai airport amid smuggling surge and corruption allegation

CHENNAI: In a dramatic move, the Union Finance Ministry has abruptly transferred the Principal Commissioner and a Deputy Commissioner of Customs at the Chennai International Airport. This decision, reportedly triggered by a sharp increase in drug trafficking and serious corruption allegations.

The transferred officials are Tamil Valavan, who had taken charge as the principal commissioner just six months ago, and deputy commissioner Harendra Singh Pal. Both have been shifted to the technical section of the customs department in Delhi.

The action comes on the heels of a special investigation by a four-member high-level team from the Union Finance Ministry. The team conducted a days-long inquiry into the functioning of the airport's customs and cargo divisions after a slew of complaints reached Delhi.

According to sources, the probe was initiated following growing concerns that the Chennai airport was becoming a major hub for smuggling activities. Authorities had noted a significant recent spike in the smuggling of narcotics, gold, and banned e-cigarettes.

"It was found that gangs, largely from northern and northeastern states, were using Chennai as a primary base for their operations. The recent arrest of a supporting actor from a northeastern state in a drug case highlighted this trend," an insider revealed.

The problems were not confined to smuggling. The cargo division was embroiled in allegations of systemic corruption, where companies were reportedly forced to pay bribes to clear their international parcels. This extortion racket allegedly prompted several firms to shift their import-export operations from Chennai to airports in Bengaluru and Kochi.

The special team's report to the Finance Ministry is believed to have directly led to the sudden transfers. While a new Chief Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner for Chennai Airport have not yet been appointed, joint commissioners are currently handling the responsibilities. Officials indicate that new appointments are expected to be announced in the coming days.