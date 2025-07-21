Tomatoes get costlier, peas get cheaper at Chennai's Koyambedu market on July 21

CHENNAI: The price of vegetables like tomatoes, Ooty carrots and peas recorded notable changes at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market on July 21 (Monday), while rates for other vegetables remained largely unchanged.

According to traders, tomato, which was sold at Rs 25 per kg on July 19, is now being sold at Rs 40 per kg after an increase of Rs 15.

Similarly, Ooty carrots, which were sold at Rs 45 per kg earlier this week, now cost Rs 60 per kg, marking a Rs 15 price jump.

On the other hand, the price of peas recorded a Rs 20 drop. Sold at Rs 200 per kg earlier, they are now being sold at Rs 180 per kg.

Meanwhile, other staples like onions, which have been consistently priced at Rs 22 per kg since last week, saw no change in rates today either.

Since the beginning of this month, the price of coconut has remained steady, ranging between Rs 60 and Rs 65 per kg.

Cauliflower is being sold at Rs 20 per kg, and cucumber is being sold at Rs 25 per kg, with no price change.

There has been no change in the prices of ginger, garlic, radish, and drumstick, too.

Likewise, coriander , green chillies, mint, and various other greens continue to be sold without any price change.