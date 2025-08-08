Tomatoes get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on August 8

CHENNAI: The price of tomatoes recorded notable changes at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market on August 8 (Friday), while rates for other vegetables remained largely unchanged.

According to traders, tomatoes, which was sold at Rs 35 per kg on August 7, is now being sold at Rs 45 per kg after an increase of Rs 10.

Small onions and Ooty carrots are being sold at Rs 60 per kg, while yam is priced at Rs 65 per kg.

Beans and green chillies are being sold at Rs 50 per kg today. Beetroot is priced at Rs 40 per kg.

Potatoes, ladies’ finger, bitter gourd, snake gourd, drumsticks, and broad beans are all being sold at Rs 30 per kg.

Additionally, ginger is priced at Rs 80 per kg and garlic at Rs 30 per kg.

Onion prices have remained unchanged for the past few days, selling at Rs 20 per kg.























