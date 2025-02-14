Tomatoes get cheaper on the pocket; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Feb 14

CHENNAI: The prices of a few vegetables including staples like tomatoes and beans recorded a dip at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market on Friday.

The price of tomatoes which remained steady at Rs 25 for the past few days has fallen by Rs 10 today. The household essential is now being sold at Rs 15 per kg.

Ooty carrots which were priced at Rs 40 per kilogram on Feb 13 are sold at Rs 35 today, a drop of Rs 5. They were priced at Rs 70 for the past few months.

According to traders at the market, beans too recorded a Rs 5 price drop today. They are being sold at Rs 30/kg compared to Rs 35/kg on February 13.

Additionally, the price of snake gourd, which was fluctuating over the past few days, decreased from Rs 35 on February 13 to Rs 30 today.

On February 14, onions are being sold at Rs 40, coconut is being sold at Rs 58/kg, drumstick at Rs 70/kg, ginger at Rs 40/kg, peas at Rs 40/kg, and cabbage at Rs 10/kg.