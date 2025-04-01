Tomato, beans, carrot prices go up at Chennai's Koyambedu market on April 1

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market witnessed moderate fluctuations on Tuesday (April 1).

According to traders at the market, tomato is being sold at Rs 26 per kg today. On March 30, it was priced at 12 per kg.

The price of beans, which was sold at Rs 80 per kg on March 30, has increased by Rs 20 today and is being sold at Rs 100/kg.

On the other hand, carrots were sold at Rs 35/kg on March 30, but today the price has increased by Rs 15 and is being sold at Rs 50/kg.

Staple vegetables such as onions, potatoes, cabbage and cauliflower have recorded only marginal price changes in recent days.

On April 1, onions are sold at Rs 18/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 40/kg, potatoes at Rs 20/kg, beetroot at Rs 25/kg, and snake gourd at Rs 15/kg.