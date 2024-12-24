Told to vacate, Chennai man sets house owner’s vehicle on fire; ends up gutting four bikes

CHENNAI: A 62-year-old man was arrested by the TP Chatram police for allegedly setting fire to two-wheelers that were parked at Canal Colony there early on Monday morning.

According to the police, the man was aiming at torching his house owner's vehicle but the fire spread to other vehicles that were parked nearby. Police identified the arrested man as A Natarajan.

He had taken the apartment on lease from a man Sathish Sebastian (40) who is living on the second floor of the house. A few months ago, Sathish wanted Natarajan to vacate the house. This led to frequent arguments between the two. Early on Monday morning, Natarajan set fire to a vehicle. The fire spread and three other vehicles were charred.

Based on a complaint, Natarajan was arrested.