Toilets at Anna University closed due to water shortage

CHENNAI: Anna University has been facing a specific problem for the last few years, which has become more prevalent recently. The university, for at least 3 years, has been facing frequent water shortages, some lasting for days, while some for a few weeks.

“The water shortage is a constant concern that students and staff are being forced to endure. However, higher management of the university have to never face this ordeal,” said a professor of the university.

A non-teaching staff piped in, “The issue has been constant and despite complaints to the office concerned, the issue persists. There have been cases where students are forced to scout buildings inside the campus, where there is water.”

Meanwhile, sources also confirmed that during an event in November 2023, where Health Minister Ma Subramanian participated, he was reportedly infuriated when water supply was cut off in the auditorium’s toilet. “Though it caused a stir, the issue still stands. Some departments keep the toilets closed, so that students and staff do not use the facility without proper water supply,” stated another faculty.

Responding to the allegations, an official at the university said that a recent pipe-burst had led to the disruption in water supply. “The issue has already been taken up and it’s likely to be resolved by this weekend,” he added. “Quick mitigating efforts are taken up as soon as we hear about the shortage. We quickly divert the lines within an hour. As laboratories will require water to conduct experiments, we’re ensuring there is constant supply.”