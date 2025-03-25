Toddler's gold chain snatched in Chitlapakkam park, police probe underway

CHENNAI: A brazen daylight robbery targeting a two-year-old boy has left a family in shock and prompted a police investigation in Chitlapakkam.

The incident occurred on Monday evening at a local park, where the child was playing under the supervision of his grandparents.

According to the complaint filed by 65-year-old Francis, a resident of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board Colony in Chitlapakkam, he had taken his grandson, Daryil Michael, to the park along with his wife. While the elderly couple were seated nearby, the toddler wandered a short distance away to play alone.

Suddenly, an unidentified man approached the child and allegedly snatched a 1.5 sovereign gold chain (worth approximately over Rs. 1 lakh) from the boy’s neck before fleeing the scene.

The family immediately alerted authorities, and a case was registered at the Perumbakkam Police Station.

Police officials confirmed they are reviewing CCTV footage from cameras installed near the park to identify the suspect.

“We are analyzing all available evidence and pursuing leads to apprehend the culprit,” an investigating officer stated.

The incident has sparked concerns among local residents about safety in public spaces.

Francis, the distraught grandfather, urged authorities to enhance security measures to prevent such crimes.

Investigations are ongoing, with police appealing to witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.