TNSTC to ply 1,515 extra buses across Tamil Nadu this weekend

CHENNAI: The state transport department will operate nearly 1,515 special buses in addition to the routine government bus services across Tamil Nadu from Friday to Saturday to clear extra rush at bus termini this weekend and Milad-un-Nabi holiday on Tuesday (September 17).

The fleet will include 955 special buses from Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam from Chennai to Madurai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Salem, and Tirunelveli on Friday and Saturday.

About 190 buses would depart from Koyambedu and 20 buses from Madhavaram on Friday and Saturday to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. Around 350 additional buses will depart from Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode, the release said. With the passengers expected to return from the natives to Chennai and Bengaluru from Sunday to Tuesday, more special buses would be operated per the requirement. Passengers can book their tickets via www.tnstc.in or the TNSTC app.