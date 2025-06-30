TN’s first fleet of low-floor green buses rolls out from Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday launched the State's first electric bus service by flagging off 120 low-floor electric buses from the newly inaugurated Vyasarpadi electric bus depot, marking a significant step towards green transport. The buses will operate on 11 routes across the city.

Stalin, accompanied by Transport and Electricity Minister SS Sivasankar and HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, also inspected the buses and interacted with the crew.

The launch of these 120 electric buses is part of phase I of the Chennai City Partnership Programme – Sustainable Urban Services Programme (C-SUSP), a World Bank-supported urban mobility initiative.

Under this project, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will introduce a total of 625 low-floor electric buses, including 225 air-conditioned ones, through a performance-based Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model. The contract has been awarded to OHM Global Mobility Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility.

MTC will pay Rs 77.16 per kilometre for non-AC buses and Rs 80.86 per kilometre for AC buses under the GCC model.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Transport Department, K Phanindra Reddy, said MTC plans to procure 625 electric buses at a total cost of Rs 697 crore, of which Rs 207.9 crore is being spent on the first batch of 120 buses.

“A diesel bus emits around 755 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre. The introduction of electric buses will significantly reduce emissions and improve air quality,” he said. He added that these buses are not meant to replace the aged MTC fleet, but to augment it.

MTC managing director T Prabhushankar said the electric buses can be fully charged in two hours and are capable of travelling up to 200 km on a single charge. “As our routes range between 170 km and 250 km a day, buses on longer routes will require mid-day charging,” he said.

For the first time, passengers will have access to mobile charging points beneath the seats, with both USB-C and USB-A ports. Each bus is equipped with an in-built GPS-based system to announce bus stops, an LED screen displaying upcoming stops, and a public address system that allows the driver to make announcements or contact the command centre.

To ensure safety, each bus is fitted with four CCTV cameras and two additional cameras for the Automatic Passenger Counting (APC) system, which helps monitor crowding. Thirteen panic buttons have been installed in each bus, with a focus on enhancing safety for women and children.

The low-floor design features a two-stage kneeling mechanism that reduces boarding height from 400 mm to 150 mm. A manual ramp has been included to assist wheelchair users, along with a dedicated wheelchair lock and seatbelt for their security.

Additionally, the lateral space between seats has been increased to 700 mm from the standard 650 mm to offer greater comfort to standing passengers. The buses also have larger windows than existing diesel models, allowing for better ventilation. Unlike the diesel buses, which have four steps at the rear, the electric versions have only two, making boarding and alighting easier.

Substantial operational cost savings

According to a senior MTC official, the corporation currently incurs Rs 35 per km to operate a low-floor diesel bus. In comparison, the cost of running electric buses is significantly lower—Rs 6 per km for non-AC and Rs 8 per km for AC variants, limited to energy (charging) costs.

Next rollout in Perumbakkam

Responding to a question, Prabhushankar said electric bus services from the Perumbakkam depot would commence within a month. Additional services will be rolled out from the Central, Tondiarpet-1, and Poonamallee depots thereafter.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Charging time: 2 hours

Range: 200 km per full charge

Thirty-two 230 kW charges installed at Vyasarpadi depot

Longer routes require mid-day charging

KNOW FACILITIES

Mobile charging ports under the seats

13 panic buttons for safety

Real-time bus stop announcements, LED display via GPS

Wider windows for better ventilation

Manual ramp with wheelchair lock and seatbelt

Vyasarpadi depot bus routes

2B Kannadasan Nagar to Kannadasan Nagar via Anna Square (10 buses)

18A Broadway to Kilambakkam (20 buses)

C33 Kannadasan Nagar to Kannadasan Nagar via Vallalar Nagar, Broadway, Central (5 buses)

C64 Kannadasan Nagar to Kannadasan Nagar via Pulianthope, Central, Parry's Corner, Vallalar Nagar (5 buses)

37 Vallalar Nagar to Poonamallee (10 buses)

46G MKB Nagar to MGR Koyambedu (10 buses)

57 Vallalar Nagar to Redhills (10 buses)

57X Vallalar Nagar to Periyapalayam (10 buses)

164E Perambur to Manali (10 buses)

170TX MKB Nagar to Kilambakkam BS (20 buses)

170C Thiru Vi Ka Nagar to Guindy Industrial Estate (10 buses)