TNRDC to relay portions of Rajiv Gandhi Salai shortly

CHENNAI: Motorists and pedestrians on Rajiv Gandhi Salai in OMR can soon expect some relief from potholes as the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) is all set to relay damaged stretches of the corridor.

According to a report in The Hindu, the agency will soon take over around five kilometers of the road from the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and complete repairs by the end of September. However, officials said that the project to fully relay the entire 17 kilometer stretch will begin only after the remaining sections are handed over within a year and a half.

TNRDC officials stated that the initial phase involves repairing service lanes, installing kerbstones to separate main roads from service lanes, and correcting road levels to ensure proper drainage.

Four tenders worth approximately Rs 40 crores have been floated in connection with this. Officials said that the main aim of the initiative was to address long-term issues such as waterlogging and uneven surfaces that have plagued commuters.

Residents and motorists in the area have repeatedly raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of OMR, pointing to frequent accidents and dangers faced by two-wheeler riders.

Locals noted that large potholes, poorly patched sections, and missing portions of the road make navigation a nightmare. Motorists also pointed out that temporary fixes like steel frames placed over potholes have also proven ineffective.

Officials said that the repairs would be completed soon and will bring much-needed relief to the motorists though full restoration will take longer.

